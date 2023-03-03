Making wise financial decisions needs to start early in life, says Nedbank
A recent private off-the-menu experience discussed how being strategic with your money and not succumbing to social pressure can help you achieve your financial goals
Nedbank Private Clients, in partnership with TimesLIVE, recently hosted a private off-the-menu experience for like-minded young professionals from different industries, to connect and learn about the value of saving from the beginning of their careers.
Melanie Reddy, provincial manager of relationship banking at Nedbank, spoke about the importance of money management and the availability of expertise in making financial decisions.
Nedbank’s relationship bankers are dedicated to private clients and offer a range of personalised banking services, and access to credit and wealth specialists for a tailored approach.
Tracy Jensen, senior investment analyst at Nedgroup Investments, sympathised with newly employed young professionals who make do with a small salary to cover accommodation, living expenses and to pay off student loans. Though it seems difficult to start saving, her advice was to just start. There is power in debit orders — even if they are for small amounts — as they gradually build up.
“Be strategic about what you spend on,” she advised. A car is not an investment, but a lifestyle choice. Buy a less expensive car, not the one you would prefer, and ignore social pressure.
Jansen said the idea of retiring may become an outdated concept in the future, as people are living longer and need to maintain an income well past what we consider the retirement age. She said it's a good idea to find a job that adds quality to your life, one that you’re prepared to do into your old age.
Start saving when you can; be consistent; and use a financial planner to find the right mix of investments for youAnil Jugmohan, senior investment analyst at Nedgroup Investments
To retire comfortably requires saving 15% of your gross income for 40 years. If that’s an impossible target, start lower and build up to 15% over time. When it comes to retirement savings, consistency is key.
She said investing in shares is expected to give you the best returns in the long run, explaining that an investment of R1,000 made 50 years ago would be worth R3.5m today.
Achieving this outcome requires discipline to stay invested, despite the ups and downs typically experienced when investing in shares.
Anil Jugmohan, a senior investment analyst at Nedgroup Investments, said it takes discipline to withstand peer pressure to spend.
He said debt is the result of overspending. However, not all debt is bad. Good debt, for example, is a bond for a house, an asset which helps you grow your worth. As with all debt, it should be repaid as fast as possible.
A budget is a good place to start saving, said Jugmohan. A budget provides insight into what you’re spending on and how much you have available to invest in savings. Compound interest will allow investments to grow. A financial planner is a good idea to help you find the right mix of investments and to ensure they are tax efficient.
“Start saving when you can, be consistent, and use a financial planner to find the right mix of investments for you.”
