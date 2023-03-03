Making wise financial decisions needs to start early in life, says Nedbank

Nedbank Private Clients, in partnership with TimesLIVE, recently hosted a private off-the-menu experience for like-minded young professionals from different industries, to connect and learn about the value of saving from the beginning of their careers.

Melanie Reddy, provincial manager of relationship banking at Nedbank, spoke about the importance of money management and the availability of expertise in making financial decisions.

Nedbank’s relationship bankers are dedicated to private clients and offer a range of personalised banking services, and access to credit and wealth specialists for a tailored approach.

Tracy Jensen, senior investment analyst at Nedgroup Investments, sympathised with newly employed young professionals who make do with a small salary to cover accommodation, living expenses and to pay off student loans. Though it seems difficult to start saving, her advice was to just start. There is power in debit orders — even if they are for small amounts — as they gradually build up.

“Be strategic about what you spend on,” she advised. A car is not an investment, but a lifestyle choice. Buy a less expensive car, not the one you would prefer, and ignore social pressure.

Jansen said the idea of retiring may become an outdated concept in the future, as people are living longer and need to maintain an income well past what we consider the retirement age. She said it's a good idea to find a job that adds quality to your life, one that you’re prepared to do into your old age.