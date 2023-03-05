Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,

It has been another busy week in this beloved country of ours, with plenty to report on in a newsy edition of the Sunday Times.

On our front page, we bring you an exclusive story about how our ministers and deputy ministers have packed their offices with more staff than the ministerial handbook allows, which is costing us R2bn a term.

Also on the political front, we inform you about the president’s Ankole dinner which he attended when we all thought he was sick.

An entertaining read is an interview with the new Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela, who says while there could be truth to suggestions that his Johannesburg counterpart is an ANC puppet, the same cannot be said about him.

But as usual there is far more to read in the paper than just politics.

We also bring you the astonishing story of Richards Bay Minerals, KwaZulu-Natal’s biggest taxpayer and employer of 5,000 people, which is fighting a costly battle against a murderous wave of criminality that has so far claimed 11 lives.

Also on the crime front, we go to Westbury, Johannesburg, to find the children running drug enterprises at school.

A long read you should settle in for is the feature on the Proteas Women’s star batter, Laura Wolvaardt.

A piece we are sure will raise a few laughs is the story about the C2 baboon troop who made a tactical blunder by raiding the wrong neighbourhood.

Wishing you a super Sunday with your favourite read.