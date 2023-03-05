Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

It has been another busy week in this beloved country of ours, with plenty to report on in a newsy edition of the Sunday Times

Dear readers,

On our front page, we bring you an exclusive story about how our ministers and deputy ministers have packed their offices with more staff than the ministerial handbook allows, which is costing us R2bn a term.

Also on the political front, we inform you about the president’s Ankole dinner which he attended when we all thought he was sick. 

An entertaining read is an interview with the new Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela, who says while there could be truth to suggestions that his Johannesburg counterpart is an ANC puppet, the same cannot be said about him.

But as usual there is far more to read in the paper than just politics. 

We also bring you the astonishing story of Richards Bay Minerals, KwaZulu-Natal’s biggest taxpayer and employer of 5,000 people, which is fighting a costly battle against a murderous wave of criminality that has so far claimed 11 lives. 

Also on the crime front, we go to Westbury, Johannesburg, to find the children running drug enterprises at school. 

A long read you should settle in for is the feature on the Proteas Women’s star batter, Laura Wolvaardt.

A piece we are sure will raise a few laughs is the story about the C2 baboon troop who made a tactical blunder by raiding the wrong neighbourhood. 

Wishing you a super Sunday with your favourite read.

R2bn on 'support': Cabinet costs soar as ministers ignore spending limits

Almost half the 27 cabinet ministers are in breach of the ministerial handbook as they employ more than 11 support staff.
News
7 hours ago

Westbury’s curriculum of drugs, gangs and death

Pupils in the violence-racked suburb are selling and using drugs on a ‘massive’ scale, teachers say.
News
7 hours ago

Cape baboons discover delights of Constantia kitchens

It was not the welcome guests expected after a long overseas flight - three baboons in a luxury guest room rummaging through their suitcase.
News
7 hours ago

If Cyril compares himself to Madiba he must prove it now

Why has it taken this long to make the energy minister appointment and changes to the executive that even his office has been saying are “imminent”.
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

While South Africa waits, farmer Cyril has a date with some ‘beautiful’ cows

DA leader John Steenhuisen slams president for ‘prioritising’ his personal business over cabinet matters.
News
7 hours ago

The syndicates that stop at nothing to rob KZN’s cash cow

RBM, the backbone of the northern KZN economy, is under siege from criminals who help themselves to its high-value minerals.
News
7 hours ago
