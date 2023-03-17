News

Load-shedding weekend forecast a relief as stages are reduced

Eskom said generating units have recovered in the past 48 hours and the demand for electricity was lower than expected.

17 March 2023 - 18:01
The load-shedding forecast for the weekend will be at reduced stages due to a lower demand of electricity.
The load-shedding forecast for the weekend will be at reduced stages due to a lower demand of electricity.
Image: Pexels.com/Gursharndeep Singh

The load-shedding forecast for the weekend comes as a relief after Eskom announced dropping to stages 1 and 2.

The power utility said on Friday that some generation capacity was recovered over the past 48 hours while electricity demand was lower than expected.

This means load-shedding will be lowered to stage 1 from 5am until 4pm on Saturday.

Thereafter, load-shedding will increase to stage 2 until 5am on Sunday, said Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.

The blackouts will be suspended on Sunday but will resume at stage 1 from 4pm until Monday at 4pm, Mokwena said.

Eskom has forecasted lower stages of load-shedding for the next four days.
Eskom has forecasted lower stages of load-shedding for the next four days.
Image: Eskom

Load-shedding will then increase to stage 2 until Tuesday at 5am. Thereafter, the blackouts will be suspended until 4pm on Tuesday, she said.

“Thereafter, stage 2 will be implemented until further notice.”

The breakdowns have a generating capacity of 14,256MW while the units that are out of service for planned maintenance have capacity of 4,765MW.

Mokwena said the expected lower demand over the weekend allowed Eskom to reduce the required stages of load-shedding and suspend power cuts where possible.

“During the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Camden and two units at Hendrina power stations were taken offline for repairs,” she said.

READ MORE:

Load-shedding reduced to stage 2

Eskom has reduced load-shedding to stage 2 from midday on Friday until further notice.
News
5 hours ago

‘Sorry, we won’t cover you for grid failure,’ says SA insurance companies

On the back of unprecedented levels of load-shedding, many insurance companies are implementing a general electricity grid failure exclusion to their ...
News
21 hours ago

We must celebrate stages 2 and 3 load-shedding, not just lament stages 7 and 8: Eskom chair

Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana says South Africans should celebrate the lower stages of load-shedding instead of criticising the power utility for ...
News
2 days ago

Temporary exemption for Kusile clean air rules granted to Eskom

Eskom plans to construct “temporary stacks” at Kusile power station by November which are expected to reduce load-shedding by two stages — but ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home South Africa
  2. 'I don't eat KFC, it smells badly': Malema takes a dig at fast-food joint ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape ... South Africa
  4. ‘I’ve never walked into a supermarket’ turns into a shopping spree at a mall ... South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Five men 'on their way to carry out hit' arrested in Cato Manor South Africa

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest