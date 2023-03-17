Load-shedding weekend forecast a relief as stages are reduced

The load-shedding forecast for the weekend comes as a relief after Eskom announced dropping to stages 1 and 2.

The power utility said on Friday that some generation capacity was recovered over the past 48 hours while electricity demand was lower than expected.

This means load-shedding will be lowered to stage 1 from 5am until 4pm on Saturday.

Thereafter, load-shedding will increase to stage 2 until 5am on Sunday, said Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.

The blackouts will be suspended on Sunday but will resume at stage 1 from 4pm until Monday at 4pm, Mokwena said.