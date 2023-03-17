SpendTrend23 shows how SA spending habits have changed since Covid-19

Discovery Bank and Visa have announced the results of their collaborative SpendTrend23 report, a landmark initiative aimed at identifying and understanding shifts in consumer spending behaviour during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a bank built on the use of big data and digital technology, we believe it’s important to share our unique insights on spending data that reflects the true performance of our economy,” says Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.

“While it’s easy to be swayed by a negative narrative about financial trends and the implications for our country’s prospects, when we look at the data [from the SpendTrend23 report], we can see our economy is often more resilient than we give it credit for.”

Highlights from the report include:



