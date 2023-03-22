Without the rule of law, SA is vulnerable to chaos, violence, rampant corruption, says Ramaphosa

As the country celebrates more than 25 years of its democracy, has it been able to address the critical issues of land and governance reform as well as governance and transformation of the economy?

This is the question President Cyril Ramnaphosa posed to delegates attending the first day of the national conference on the constitution in Midrand.

The conference took place under the banner: "Reflections and the Road Ahead" on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa asked the conference to reflect on whether the constitution had done enough to deal with: “corruption, crime and national security, and how these issues impact on the exercise and protection of human rights.”

He said: “It is my sincere belief that this gathering of South Africans in all their diversity will identify actionable measures that will materially contribute towards the achievement of our constitutional goals.

“This conference gives us an opportunity to reflect on the road we must traverse to strengthen our constitutional democracy and address the many challenges around the rule of law, accountability and social and economic justice.

“The strengthening and entrenchment of constitutional democracy requires ethical, committed and effective leadership in all spheres of our society, political will and the support of all our citizens.”