Chaotic scenes marked the end of Argentinian football star Lionel Messi’s dinner in Buenos Aires. The PSG player was mobbed by fans on Tuesday evening as he returned to Argentina before a friendly match against Panama.
WATCH | Messi mobbed by huge crowd outside restaurant
