Don't fixate on ministry head counts, Ramaphosa tells NCOP

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bloated cabinet has again come under fire, this time from the National Council of Provinces.

Ramaphosa was quizzed on whether the recent cabinet reshuffle was in the best interests of the country, taking into account that costs were putting pressure on the already strained fiscus.

The question related to the changes made in the executive earlier this month when Ramaphosa appointed two new ministries in the Presidency — electricity and planning, monitoring and evaluation.

“We agree that we need an efficient and lean government but if we become fixated by head counts, we may lose sight of the point of having a capable state in the first place,” said Ramaphosa, defending his decision.

During his recent appearance in the National Assembly, MPs grilled Ramaphosa for, instead of downscaling, added more ministers.

In his state of the nation address in February, Ramaphosa said he had instructed the Presidency and the National Treasury to develop a proposal to rationalise government departments, entities and programmes.

Responding, Ramaphosa said the size and configuration of the executive was always guided by the needs of the country. “Where it is possible to rationalise ministries, departments and other state entities without affecting outcomes, we should do so.”