Don't fixate on ministry head counts, Ramaphosa tells NCOP
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bloated cabinet has again come under fire, this time from the National Council of Provinces.
Ramaphosa was quizzed on whether the recent cabinet reshuffle was in the best interests of the country, taking into account that costs were putting pressure on the already strained fiscus.
The question related to the changes made in the executive earlier this month when Ramaphosa appointed two new ministries in the Presidency — electricity and planning, monitoring and evaluation.
“We agree that we need an efficient and lean government but if we become fixated by head counts, we may lose sight of the point of having a capable state in the first place,” said Ramaphosa, defending his decision.
During his recent appearance in the National Assembly, MPs grilled Ramaphosa for, instead of downscaling, added more ministers.
In his state of the nation address in February, Ramaphosa said he had instructed the Presidency and the National Treasury to develop a proposal to rationalise government departments, entities and programmes.
Responding, Ramaphosa said the size and configuration of the executive was always guided by the needs of the country. “Where it is possible to rationalise ministries, departments and other state entities without affecting outcomes, we should do so.”
He reminded the house that at the start of this administration in 2019, he reduced the number of ministries from 34 to 28, combining a number of them.
“We need to recognise that a country’s needs change over time and that we need to learn from our lived experience. The two new ministries I announced earlier this month respond to specific needs that our country has at this time,” explained Ramaphosa.
He said neither of the new ministers needed new departments.
“The minister of electricity will work with relevant departments and entities to co-ordinate implementation of the energy action plan, and the minister of planning, monitoring and evaluation will be responsible for the existing department.”
Reducing and ultimately ending load-shedding is the electricity minister’s remit, he said.
“He's hit the ground running, visiting many power stations and, in the end, when we will have increased our energy availability factor and when load-shedding is history, then we have other plans for him as well. This is a transitory ministry that is focused on ending load-shedding.”
Ramaphosa said he wants load-shedding gone in months.
“He [the minister of electricity] is busy with a number of processes and plans to get us there. It will take some time and we are heartened by the level of understanding. Initially not everyone agreed with the notion of a minister of electricity but with time people are beginning to see the need.”
He said the government was forging ahead with the its goal of building a capable state.
“The capability of the state is what informs the approach that we have taken and we do believe that it is going to yield good results,” said Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa was asked if he would consider merging the departments of basic and higher education and he again committed to continue with the reconfiguring of the state.
“We are going to be looking at the functionality of the state in totality and looking at whether there should be further mergers of state functions.”
As it stands, basic education has about 12-million children and 25,000 schools it is responsible for. Higher education, which has been merged with science and technology, means the department is also much bigger when you add universities.
“Their remit is quite different. Reconfiguration of the state is a process that we have embarked upon and we have a leaner, efficient, capable and effective government.”
He said he has previously admitted that the capability of the state was a big problem and that’s why the government has embarked upon professionalising the civil service.
Ramaphosa was again asked about the centralisation of power, with him moving ministries into the presidency. He said the reason was to make government work effectively and to serve the people of SA better.
“It’s not a process of centralising power, I trust all of my ministers, I trust the leader of government business, my deputy president, and that is why he has been appointed into that position.”