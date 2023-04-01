Veteran journalist Jeremy Gordin was killed on Friday night at his home in Parkview, Johannesburg, in what was said to be a "robbery gone wrong".
His wife Deborah, confirmed to the Sunday Times that he was killed during a robbery.
"I don't have full details at the moment because I'm in Cape Town," she said.
Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo confirmed a case of house robbery and murder had been opened.
"No arrests have been made yet, but an investigation and manhunt for the suspects are underway".
Gordin, a former associate editor of The Sunday Independent and a former editor of the Daily Sun, ran the Justice Project at the University of the Witwatersrand's School of Journalism.
Gordin was born in 1952 in Pretoria and educated at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem as well as Unisa. He began his journalism career in 1976.
In 2007 he was named the Mondi Shanduka Journalist of the Year.
He co-authored two books of investigative journalism, The Infernal Tower and A Long Night’s Damage, but is most widely known for his biography of president Jacob Zuma, Zuma: A Biography.
He also wrote three volumes of poetry.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and their two children, Jake and Nina.
Top SA journalist Jeremy Gordin killed in 'robbery gone wrong'
Image: supplied
