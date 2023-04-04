LISTEN | The pain of Ugandans is our pain: Malema on country’s anti-homosexuality bill

The EFF will not allow people to be killed based on their identity, says party leader Julius Malema. He was speaking during a picket in Pretoria on Tuesday against Uganda's Anti Homosexuality Bill.
"To the comrades and the people of Uganda, we are with you against the tyrant because we cannot allow any regime in the world to kill people on the basis of identity," said Malema.
The bill, approved last week by Ugandan MPs, recommends heavy sentences, including the death penalty, for homosexuality.
The pain of Ugandans is our pain: Malema on country's anti-homosexuality bill
"So we are saying to Museveni, leave the people the way they are," said Malema.
The EFF delivered a memorandum to the Ugandan government. It was signed and received on behalf of the high commissioner, who is said to be out of the country.
Speaking at the picket lines, Ugandan human rights activist Papa De said President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence on the matter, considering his relationship with Museveni, was problematic.
For humanity's sake and the right to health, drop anti-gay bill, Tutu foundation urges Uganda
Corporate giants say anti-LGBT law would hurt Uganda's economy
Anti-LGBTQ bill threatens Uganda’s progress with HIV — WHO
