LISTEN | The pain of Ugandans is our pain: Malema on country’s anti-homosexuality bill

04 April 2023 - 17:59 By DEMI BUZO and THABO TSHABALALA
Julius Malema and EFF members picket in Pretoria against Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The EFF will not allow people to be killed based on their identity, says party leader Julius Malema. He was speaking during a picket in Pretoria on Tuesday against Uganda's Anti Homosexuality Bill.

"To the comrades and the people of Uganda, we are with you against the tyrant because we cannot allow any regime in the world to kill people on the basis of identity," said Malema. 

The bill, approved last week by Ugandan MPs, recommends heavy sentences, including the death penalty, for homosexuality.

LISTEN: 

"So we are saying to Museveni, leave the people the way they are," said Malema. 

The EFF delivered a memorandum to the Ugandan government. It was signed and received on behalf of the high commissioner, who is said to be out of the country. 

Speaking at the picket lines, Ugandan human rights activist Papa De said President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence on the matter, considering his relationship with Museveni, was problematic.

For humanity's sake and the right to health, drop anti-gay bill, Tutu foundation urges Uganda

The foundation has called for the scrapping of Ugandan Anti-Homosexuality Bill, calling it massive step backwards for Ugandans at risk of HIV
4 days ago

Corporate giants say anti-LGBT law would hurt Uganda's economy

A coalition of international companies, including Google and Microsoft, on Wednesday denounced anti-LGBTQ legislation passed by Uganda's parliament ...
5 days ago

Anti-LGBTQ bill threatens Uganda's progress with HIV — WHO

Ugandan lawmakers' push for stiffer penalties against homosexuality risks stunting progress made in reducing the spread of HIV in the East African ...
1 week ago
