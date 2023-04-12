Maritime authorities are searching for a French sailor who left Cape Town on March 2 on his South African-registered yacht, the National Sea Rescue Institute confirmed on Wednesday.
The 37ft SV AKELA II, skippered by Emmanuel Dailler, 56, left Hout Bay en route to Martinique in the French Caribbean. He is overdue and possibly missing at sea.
The NSRI on Wednesday issued an alert to its coastal stations and other sea rescue authorities to be on the lookout for the missing vessel, which has a white hull and is a fibreglass Lavranos design. No yacht name appears on the hull.
The yacht reportedly only has VHF marine radio communication — no satellite navigation.
“NSRI, in co-operation with the SA Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre, are appealing to seafarers on the Atlantic coast, islands across the Atlantic coast and West Africa coastal ports, to keep a lookout and report any sightings or contact with AKELA II,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said. “The last known contact with Mr Dailler was on his departure from Hout Bay Yacht Club.”
“An AKELA II that is in the Caribbean is not related to the missing AKELA II with solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler. (It is a coincidence that a second yacht bares the same name),” Lambinon said.
Solo sailor left Hout Bay on March 2
SA yacht and its French skipper reported missing at sea
Image: NSRI
