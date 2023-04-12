The emergency centres were also inundated. According to the department, 49 health facilities across the province recorded more than 11,000 visits,of which 2,654 were due to trauma. The rest were stabbings, assaults, sports injuries, bites, self-harm and gunshot wounds.
The mortuaries were also kept busy. They recorded 29 stabbing deaths, 30 gunshot wounds, 21 road traffic injuries and four assaults.
“In many cases, these life-threatening conditions are due to violence, leading to other patients having to wait longer, often with potentially detrimental effects on their health. We can help ease the pressure on our healthcare system by considering how our personal choices affect those around us,” the statement reads.
TimesLIVE
Western Cape records sharp increase in medical and trauma incidents over Easter weekend
Image: Supplied
The Western Cape emergency medical services (EMS) have recorded a sharp increase in the number of medical and trauma incidents over the Easter weekend compared to the same period in 2022.
EMS teams responded to 9,147 incidents compared to 8,156 last year.
Of these, 1,557 involved chest pains, 1,006 were respiratory complaints, 934 were weapon assaults, 517 were obstetric complaints and 511 involved physical assault.
On Wednesday, the provincial health and wellness department said 31% of the incidents were life-threatening. Most patients were transported to the Tygerberg, Worcester and Groote Schuur hospitals.
Easter arrests in Cape Town increase compared to last year
“On the province’s roads, EMS responded to 193 incidents which included 84 pedestrians. These were fewer than last year’s 242 incidents which included 101 pedestrians,” the statement reads.
“One of these incidents included a call at 08:57 on Tuesday involving a suspected overturned minibus taxi near Stellenbosch Arterial. Unfortunately, three persons died. EMS transported 11 patients who sustained injuries to various facilities which included Tygerberg, Khayelitsha, Eerste, Delft and Karl Bremer Hospitals. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.”
The EMS crews had to be escorted by police to areas listed as “permanent Red Zone neighbourhoods”. They attend to 84 incidents in Beacon Valley, 72 in Tafelsig, 42 in Hanover Park and 13 in Chicago.
“The EMS remains appreciative of the South African Police Services and other law enforcement agencies' ongoing support, as this helps protect our crews and enables them to care for the most vulnerable patients,” read the statement.
'We can't have our roads becoming places of death' — Road Freight Association on N3 horror crash
