Crew rescued after vessel catches fire off Cape Point

The crew of a 35m fishing vessel had to abandon ship on Thursday night after it caught fire off Cape Point, prompting a rescue effort, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Friday.
Maritime authorities were alerted just after midnight and dispatched two NSRI rescue craft.
Shipping traffic was also alerted and the crew was successfully rescued by fishing vessel Umfondini.
“Those in the 26-member crew were not injured. All were accounted for and safe on board the Umfondini,” the NSRI said.
“They were brought to the shelter of Buffels Bay, from where they were transferred onto the NSRI Simon’s Town rescue craft Donna Nicholas and brought to NSRI Simon's Town. They were then transported by road to their home base in Hout Bay.
“The NSRI commends the swift response of all involved. A vessel has reported sighting the life raft adrift at sea south of Cape Point and at this stage no efforts are under way to recover it,” the institute said.
