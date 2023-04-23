Mathe said the officer and his colleague were accosted by two armed criminals who shot at them before leaving the scene with the captain’s service pistol.
Two cops shot, service pistols taken, in separate Pretoria incidents
Criminals who shot two different officers in different incidents in Pretoria at the weekend, also took their service pistols
Image: Sandile Ndlovu/ File photo
Police have launched a manhunt for suspects behind the shooting of two police officers who had their service pistols taken in separate incidents in Pretoria at the weekend.
In the first incident, an off-duty constable arrived home in Soshanguve extension 8 just after midnight on Saturday morning.
The officer was approached by armed suspects who gunned him down at his home and took his service pistol.
The constable, unfortunately, died upon arriving at hospital, police spokesperson brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.
“Police have launched a manhunt for three men believed to be behind the killing of one of our own,” she said.
Later that evening, a police captain was shot and injured during a shoot-out on Sefakgo Makgatho Drive near the N1 highway in Montana.
Mathe said the officer and his colleague were accosted by two armed criminals who shot at them before leaving the scene with the captain’s service pistol.
Pro Med EMS said they arrived at the scene at about 7.30pm and found the police officer with multiple gunshot wounds.
“The patient was stabilised and treated on the scene. Due to the nature of the injuries, Netcare 911’s emergency helicopter was activated to assist in airlifting the patient to a specialised hospital in Johannesburg,” Pro Med EMS said.
Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects, said Mathe.
National police commissioner general Fannie Masemola said police officers in provinces where gun violence is prevalent are working around the clock to ensure illegal firearms are seized and confiscated while tracing wanted suspects.
“General Masemola is also calling on community members to continue to work with the police by sharing information through anonymous tip-offs to address gun violence in SA urgently,” Mathe said.
