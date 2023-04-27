Part 2 of SA serial killer doccie 'Catching Rosemary' out now

It introduces viewers to Sgt Mabunda, a brave detective who risked his own and his family’s lives to expose Ndlovu, the hitmen with a conscience who turned against her, the TimesLIVE crime journalists who determinedly covered the story, and the prosecution’s watertight case that put her behind bars.

Subscribe now and start streaming

Catching Rosemary is just one of the many movies, series, documentaries, podcasts and online games that you can now enjoy along with stellar news coverage as a TimesLIVE subscriber.

There is an array of affordable subscription packages to choose from:

Day Pass: R15

Entertainment Plan: R59 per month

News Plan: R80 per month

Digital Plan: R120 per month

Premium Plan: R139 per month

If you're an existing TimesLIVE subscriber, you can upgrade your current subscription to access the entertainment ensemble by contacting the client services support team: email Support@timeslive.co.za or call 010-010-9109.

TimesLIVE: Come for the news, stay for the entertainment!