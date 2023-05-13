News

Two arrested for ‘stolen’ agriculture poison worth R430,000

13 May 2023 - 16:31
Two Free State men are set to appear in court for theft of agriculture poison worth R430,000.
Image: SAPS

Two suspects have been arrested in the Free State for possession of R430,000 worth of agriculture poison, believed to have been stolen.  

The suspects — both aged 40 — were arrested during a joint operation between crime intelligence, Welkom public order policing, Odendaalsrus stock theft and the endangered species unit on Thursday.

Free State police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said the “intelligence-driven operation” was conducted after the team received “information that the suspects had loaded the poison onto a bakkie and a trailer”.  

“The information states that the suspects were travelling to Welkom. The team conducted a waylay operation on the Odendaalsrus/Wesselsbron road,” said Thakeng.  

“The bakkie matching the description was spotted and stopped. The suspects could not provide proper documentation for the 95 x 20l Round Up poison. An additional 14 20l drums full of Round Up poison were found hidden at the house of one of the suspects in Monyakeng, Wesselsbron. The bakkie and trailer were also seized.” 

Thakeng said the suspects are set to appear in the Odendaalsrus magistrate’s court. 

TimesLIVE 

