5AM PODCAST | Why Gayton McKenzie is certain he’ll be president — and six things he stands for

19 May 2023 - 05:00
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
'I will bring back the death penalty -- you kill, I kill you,' says Gayton McKenzie on when he becomes president.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

Mass deportation of illegal foreigners, the death penalty and race cancelled — some of the things Gayton McKenzie says he will do when he becomes president.

In a robust conversation on the Sunday Times Politics weekly with the Patriotic Alliance leader, McKenzie says he knows he will become SA president and laid down his objectives which “are all anti-SA constitution”, which he labelled as hypocritical.

Listen to the conversation:

“I know I’m gonna be the president of this country and God will come back to South Africa.”

McKenzie spoke on being a gang leader and how his life transformed through God.

The former mayor of the Central Karoo District blames illegal foreigners for all SA’s problems and wants everyone to walk around with identification.

On the podcast he elaborated on the six things he stands for:

  1. Bring God back to schools: “God will come back to South Africa.”
  2. National service, conscription: “Military”
  3. Mass deportation of illegal foreigners: “All our problems stem from illegal foreigners. They will leave.”
  4. Bring back the death penalty: “You kill, I kill you.”
  5. Stop exportation of our unrefined minerals: “We shall get the maximum benefit from our minerals.”
  6. Cancel race: “How long are white children gonna pay for the sins of their grandparents?”

Current coalition governments, notably in the big metros, have been characterised by instability and infighting, in which the PA has been an important player. He explained why he withdrew from contesting for the Joburg mayor position as he could not assure his coalition partners on what they wanted him to stand for and how he changed support for former Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad as he was “faced with facts”.

He says the PA is open to coalition with any political party next year as it wants power like any other party, and says one of the options next year after elections include the PA deciding who will be president.

He was joined in studio by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma for a vigorous conversation.

The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.

