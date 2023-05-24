News

Buthelezi claims planned Ingonyama Trust meeting is being sabotaged

24 May 2023 - 21:06 By ZIMASA MATIWANE

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is accusing the head of Amakhosi and Cogta of a ploy to sabotage a meeting he called for Ingonyama Trust stakeholders by snubbing it. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. City of Joburg is hiring traffic wardens: here's what they're looking for, how ... South Africa
  2. 'I was blindfolded and taken to the airport in Tanzania' — Dr Nandipha ... South Africa
  3. ANC headquarters mischievously renamed 'Chief Albert Lootfreely House' South Africa
  4. Ex off the hook as court tells divorcee she can't receive maintenance and live ... News
  5. WATCH | Thabo Bester’s SA ID revealed & Dr Nandipha's passport must be revoked: ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SRC leadership from SA universities march to NSFAS in Cape Town
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...