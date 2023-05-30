'Eusebius McKaiser was an intellectual rock star' — Arena Holdings

Eusebius McKaiser was an intellectual rock star, says Arena Holdings MD for news and media, Pule Molebeledi.

“I am gutted. We have lost an analyst extraordinaire. This is a major blow for the company, not only TimesLIVE for which he contributed his solid analysis of our politics, economy, race relations, and life as we know it. We had many plans which involved the use of his varied skills. And now this. Yes, death will happen to us all, but we had hoped we would be able to continue working with him for much longer,” said Molebeledi, noting McKaiser was an intellectual whose views were sought by platforms like CNN and the think-tank, Foreign Policy.

Arena chairman Tshepo Mahloele said: “Eusebius made an invaluable contribution to our company, our country and the continent. His contribution to the nation will be greatly missed. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

TimesLIVE editor Makhudu Sefara, who managed Arena’s relationship with McKaiser, said he was devasted by the news. “Eusebius provided the sort of said leadership our platform and our country needed. He was lucid, erudite and his synthesis of the issues much deeper than what we see elsewhere,” said Sefara, who worked with McKaiser from 2013 when he was still editor of The Star newspaper.

Sefara had tried to recruit McKaiser to work with him while at Sunday World only to discover two months later after joining TimesLIVE that Molebeledi had also started conversation that led to McKaiser joining Arena.

“As I arrived at TimesLIVE, Molebeledi wanted to introduce me to Eusebius. That meeting quickly morphed to an operational session about how frequently we get what and how to use him on our different platforms. As expected, McKaiser delivered top drawer analysis of issues in our country and beyond. We happily used his well-written text, audio and had planned to develop short videos with him when he passed on,” said Sefara.

Sunday Times editor S'thembiso Msomi said it was a great loss. “Our thoughts are, at this hour, with his family and friends and understand that his death will affect many differently. May his soul rest in peace,” said Msomi.

At the time of his passing, TimesLIVE had just published what is now his last podcast for the news site. “He literally recorded this the offering the night before his death. He liaised with our audio producer Bulelani Nonyukela in the morning. Hours after publication, we got the news of his demise,” said Sefara.