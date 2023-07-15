News

Netcare and Robben Island Museum to give free CPR lessons in honour of Mandela

15 July 2023 - 12:54
Netcare 911 and Robben Island Museum have partnered to offer free first aid training to the pubic on Nelson Mandela Day to honour his legacy.
Netcare 911 and Robben Island Museum have partnered to offer free first aid training to the pubic on Nelson Mandela Day to honour his legacy.
Image: 123RF/pixelaway

Emergencies happen when we least expect it, and not knowing how to react can lead to dire consequences, including death. 

But to mark Mandela Day on July 18, Robben Island Museum, where former statesman Nelson Mandela was incarcerated, is marking the day by teaching people how to save lives. The museum has partnered with private hospital group Netcare to offer free first aid training.

The teams from Netcare and Netcare 911 will be hosting two-hour cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training sessions on Robben Island and in the Robben Island Auditorium at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront on July 18 between 9am and 3pm. 

“By learning basic first aid, including CPR, anyone can make a contribution to society because you never know when someone’s life may depend on these skills,” says Amanda Klette, Netcare’s trauma programme manager in the Western Cape. 

“The CPR training takes a little more than 67 minutes, yet investing just two hours of your day will empower you with this important life-saving technique for the rest of your life. There is no cost for this training, join in at this historic landmark and learn how to save a life.”

Two Madiba statues to be unveiled on Mandela Day

Two statues of late former president Nelson Mandela will be unveiled on July 18 in Mthatha, Eastern Cape as part of international Nelson Mandela Day.
News
1 day ago

This initiative kicks off a weekend of national CPR training on July 23 and 24. In honour of Mandela, Netcare emergency department staff have identified parks in their communities where they will teach CPR to the public. 

“If a person's heart stops beating, such as in a heart attack, and if the person isn't breathing, CPR should begin immediately until emergency medical practitioners arrive,” says Dayne Olsen, Netcare 911 operations manager. 

“Early recognition of cardiac arrest, the activation of appropriate emergency medical services and early CPR are crucial elements in the chain of survival. CPR is the foundation for securing the best possible outcomes and chances of survival.”

READ MORE:

Hunger relief body to deliver 1-million meals to needy South Africans during Mandela Month

Food rescue and hunger relief organisation SA Harvest will deliver a million meals to communities in need during its Mandela Month campaign.
News
4 days ago

Cooks, corporates, culinary schools challenged to make 67,000 litres of soup for Mandela Day

Home cooks, corporates, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and restaurants have been challenged to collectively cook 67,000 litres of soup to feed ...
News
1 week ago

'I will ensure I restore my name': Sello Hatang bids farewell after dismissal from Nelson Mandela Foundation

Sacked Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says he will continue to serve the world while restoring his name after the “unfortunate” outcome ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Nigeria declares state of emergency as food prices and hunger surge Africa
  2. Netcare and Robben Island Museum to give free CPR lessons in honour of Mandela News
  3. Rand Water completes maintenance, warns reservoirs could take days to fill South Africa
  4. At least 24 killed, more than 1,000 evacuated as floods, landslides hit South ... World
  5. Senators want US government to release UFO records World

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside