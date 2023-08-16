Malesela Teffo frustrates court, tells why he won't co-operate with police
Arrested former advocate Malesela Teffo tried his best to not stand in the dock, listing why he refuses to co-operate with police
Former advocate Malesela Teffo continued to frustrate the court as he found more reasons to not co-operate with the police.
Teffo was supposed to make his fourth appearance on Wednesday but, as he did last week, vehemently refused to walk into the courtroom.
But as the state was about to postpone the case, officials asked for a 20-minute adjournment as they attempted to persuade him to stand in the dock.
Half an hour later, Teffo walked in wearing a light olive green jacket, with his hair and beard slightly grown.
Fifteen days after his arrest, Teffo has still not provided the police with his fingerprints so he can be properly charged. Instead, he came up with a list of reasons to derail the court proceedings, each leaving the state baffled.
State prosecutor Maggie Sekati said she consulted Teffo’s new attorney, Eddie Maloba, earlier on Wednesday when Teffo, who was downstairs in the cells, agreed to have his fingerprints taken.
“That is when the commander was informed to send two police officers to do so, and we got information that the accused still refused for his fingerprints to be obtained,” Sekati said.
Asked why he refused to submit fingerprints, Teffo asked to take the stand to explain but magistrate Lidia Painter declined the request.
Teffo then raised a “confusion” as to why there was more than one person sitting on the prosecutor’s side, saying he was not sure who the prosecutor was.
He asked the magistrate to remove the investigating officer from the courtroom, claiming he felt uncomfortable by his presence as the officer had, according to Teffo, manhandled him when he arrested him.
This second request was also denied by Painter.
“I am not willing to make an order that the investigating officer shouldn’t be in court. He is the investigating officer and it’s in the interests of justice for him to be here,” Painter said.
Teffo then questioned the prosecutor, claiming he was not sure who was prosecuting the case as there were several people seated around the prosecutor.
“Since the accused’s first appearance, I have been addressing court as the state prosecutor and the court would note that in this courtroom, there is more than one clerk, media personnel and police officers assigned to the court.”
The matter stood down for 10 minutes as Teffo said he needed to consult his lawyer, Maloba. But when he returned to the dock, he accused the court of being biased and requested that Painter recuse herself.
Again, Painter denied the request, stating she showed no bias at all.
The matter was postponed to September 6 to obtain several witness statements and for Teffo to submit his fingerprints.
The former advocate is facing charges of assault, theft, malicious damage to property, possession of stolen property and a new charge of contempt of court.
He is accused of breaking into a City Property office, where he allegedly assaulted a security guard before fleeing with the door handle valued at R1,500.