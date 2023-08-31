News

Search on for missing KZN couple

31 August 2023 - 13:31 By Mfundo Mkhize
Mooi River couple Jill and Tony Dinus were last seen on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

Mystery surrounds the disappearance of an elderly Mooi River couple who were last seen at their home on Sunday.

Jill, 80 and Tony Dinus, 76, lived at Scottsburg Farm, Middelrus, in KwaZulu-Natal.

Their landlord Kevin Taylor said the pair had been tenants for more than six years and they spent their days working in their vegetable garden.

“They normally plant vegetables which they generously gave away to neighbours and anyone who may need it. They are friendly and affable with other people. This disappearance is a puzzle to solve,” said Taylor.

The couple did not often have visitors at their home.

“What is baffling is that the house has not been ransacked or anything of that sort,” said Taylor. 

The landlord said he and his family were attacked and held at gunpoint at their home not far from the farm on which the Dinus couple rented.

What is baffling is that the house has not been ransacked or anything of that sort.
Landlord Kevin Taylor

The assailants, clad in balaclavas, fled with more than R60,000 from the safe — the proceeds of their farming business.

“We also sell goats here. The incident proved to be traumatic and took a heavy toll on my family. I had to be admitted to St Anne’s Hospital after the ordeal after I suffered injuries on my face,” said Taylor.

His firearms were also stolen.

“The assailants have not been apprehended, but police are searching the farm to locate the couple. They have drones and sniffer dogs” he added.

The family is offering a reward for information about the couple's disappearance.

A representative from an emergency services company confirmed a missing persons case had been opened at the Mooi River police station.

A family member who spoke to TimesLIVE said they hoped the couple had gone visiting and would turn up.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Police seek help solving disappearance of motorist and teen in Gqeberha

Police have appealed for help in their search for two women, one of them a teenager, who went missing three days apart about 14km away from each ...
News
1 month ago

Do you know of any missing person after Joburg explosion?

The government is considering forensics to identify a person who died in the explosion in the Johannesburg CBD this week.
News
1 month ago

Four-year-old girl snatched by motorist with female passenger who offered her R1

Northern Cape police are appealing for help finding a four-year-old girl who was recently kidnapped in a case eerily similar to one that happened ...
News
1 month ago
