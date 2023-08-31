Mystery surrounds the disappearance of an elderly Mooi River couple who were last seen at their home on Sunday.
Search on for missing KZN couple
Image: Supplied
Mystery surrounds the disappearance of an elderly Mooi River couple who were last seen at their home on Sunday.
Jill, 80 and Tony Dinus, 76, lived at Scottsburg Farm, Middelrus, in KwaZulu-Natal.
Their landlord Kevin Taylor said the pair had been tenants for more than six years and they spent their days working in their vegetable garden.
“They normally plant vegetables which they generously gave away to neighbours and anyone who may need it. They are friendly and affable with other people. This disappearance is a puzzle to solve,” said Taylor.
The couple did not often have visitors at their home.
“What is baffling is that the house has not been ransacked or anything of that sort,” said Taylor.
The landlord said he and his family were attacked and held at gunpoint at their home not far from the farm on which the Dinus couple rented.
The assailants, clad in balaclavas, fled with more than R60,000 from the safe — the proceeds of their farming business.
“We also sell goats here. The incident proved to be traumatic and took a heavy toll on my family. I had to be admitted to St Anne’s Hospital after the ordeal after I suffered injuries on my face,” said Taylor.
His firearms were also stolen.
“The assailants have not been apprehended, but police are searching the farm to locate the couple. They have drones and sniffer dogs” he added.
The family is offering a reward for information about the couple's disappearance.
A representative from an emergency services company confirmed a missing persons case had been opened at the Mooi River police station.
A family member who spoke to TimesLIVE said they hoped the couple had gone visiting and would turn up.
TimesLIVE
