News

‘Back by popular demand’: Mosia to take the stand again in the Meyiwa murder trial

04 September 2023 - 17:47
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Sgt Thabo Mosia at the high court in Pretoria. File photo.
Sgt Thabo Mosia at the high court in Pretoria. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Crime scene expert, Sgt Thabo Mosia will return to the witness box on Tuesday in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to iron out issues he has already testified about in court.

This will be a daunting task for Mosia who complained the case had taken its toll on his health. Mosia is a crime scene expert who went to the Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was murdered in 2014.

Having been the first witness to testify in the old trial in April 2022, in the new matter, Mosia took to the stand on August 16, spending a few days being grilled and eventually complained about his health.

 “I have doctor’s papers that support my situation, it’s too much now. I think I won’t be able to recover, my travelling to and from Mpumalanga — is too much for me.” 

“I have met this court halfway. I also should be in the position to present my dissatisfaction before the court that has to do with my health. I have to protect my health,” he had said in court.

'It's too much now': Cop blames Senzo Meyiwa trial for deteriorating health

The crime scene expert who went to the house where footballer Senzo Meyiwa was murdered in 2014 complained on Monday the case has taken its toll on ...
News
1 week ago

He will be taking the stand for the third time.

His recall comes after the defence said there are discrepancies he needs to clarify after the register he used in 2014 to record his work events was finally provided to the court.

Mosia testified that after responding to the crime scene there was an instance where he had to leave the scene to attend other crime scenes, later returning to the scene the following day.

During his cross-examination the defence wanted the case numbers of the cases he had attended, scrutinising the way he had conducted his duties on the night.

The defence also pointed out that he failed to collect crucial evidence.

The defence also alleged that when he processed the crime scene it had already been tampered with.

In one of his statements, Mosia said the murder had been reported four hours late, stating this could have affected the integrity of the scene.

On Monday, the court heard evidence from Peter Jacobus Smuts, a legislative manager in a cash-in-transit company, SBV, who said that the 9mm Parabellum pistol found in possession of Mthobisi Prince Mncube in 2015 was stolen in 2013 during a cash-in-transit heist.

Smuts confirmed that the firearm belonged to the company and was reported stolen in 2013.

Ballistics expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena confirmed that the gun was the one that fired the fatal shot that killed footballer Meyiwa in 2014.

Soon after Smuts, a sangoma Lionel Robert Zwane was called as a witness for the prosecution.

He told the court that he was approached by a Sibiya looking for medicine for luck and later returned for medicine for cleansing of bad omen.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gun used to kill Senzo Meyiwa had been stolen in CIT heist, court hears

The 9mm parabellum pistol found in possession of Mthobisi Prince Mncube and identified as the weapon that killed Senzo Meyiwa had been stolen a year ...
News
6 hours ago

Sangoma who 'recognised' Meyiwa accused at arrest does U-turn in court

Some of the accused had told police they consulted a sangoma, and he was brought in to the station for questioning.
News
3 hours ago

Defence argues barrel of gun confirmed to have been used to kill Senzo Meyiwa might have been swapped

The  defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Friday tried to poke holes in the state's case by casting doubt on the alleged murder weapon, ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Pick n Pay ordered to clarify promos not offered at ‘QualiSave’ stores News
  2. More fraudsters arrested by Hawks than other criminals in first quarter South Africa
  3. ‘Back by popular demand’: Mosia to take the stand again in the Meyiwa murder ... News
  4. Eskom says whistle-blowing is vehicle to root out corruption South Africa
  5. Pietermaritzburg 'sex pest' school principal suspended News

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Investigation finds SA did not supply weapons to Russia aboard Lady R vessel