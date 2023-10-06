News

Four suspects linked to Durban CIT heists killed in shoot-out with police

06 October 2023 - 09:22
This armoured vehicle was set alight on the N2 southbound between KwaMashu and Nandi Drive on Thursday.
Image: ALS Paramedis

Four suspects believed to have been involved in a spate of cash-in-transit robberies (CIT) in the Durban area were shot dead in a shoot-out with police on Friday.

The shoot-out happened hours after an armoured cash vehicle was bombed in an attempted robbery on the N2 between KwaMashu and Nandi Drive in Durban on Thursday.  

ALS Paramedics said they responded to the scene and the guards had minor injuries and refused further treatment. 

The N2 southbound was closed after the incident. 

On Wednesday , three people were injured when a CIT van was bombed on Malandela Road in KwaMashu. 

In another incident, a guard died and two others were injured during a CIT robbery near Folweni, south of Durban, on Tuesday.  

After the incident, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said police and the Hawks followed up information on the recent heists.

Law enforcement officers went to a house at the corner of Queen Nandi Drive and Sikhindi Road in KwaMashu which was believed to be a safe haven for the suspects.

“When police announced their presence, the suspects started firing at them, leaving police with no alternative but to return fire and a shoot-out ensued. Four suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The suspects, two of whom are from Limpopo, were found in possession of four firearms — an AK47 rifle, an R5 rifle and two pistols as well as numerous rounds of ammunition.”

Naicker said a large quantity of explosives, several vehicle number plates, some of them Limpopo registration plates, as well as signal jammers were also found in possession of the suspects. 

A manhunt continues for more suspects, said Naicker.

