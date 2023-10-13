News

FREE TO READ | Local government holds key to sustainable infrastructure

The African tech industry is on the rise, but we have a long way to go; small farmers play a big role in food security but need better business plans to secure funding

13 October 2023 - 12:05
Local government's role in fixing an ailing SA cannot be underestimated.
Image: Business Day/123RF/karandaev

In this issue of Local Government we take a look at energy and ask is government’s Energy Action Plan making inroads in solving SA’s power generation and transmission problems?

We also tackle SA’s transport and water infrastructure and posit that it is no longer what it once was.

Our experts also share that SA has a resourceful network of organisations working towards reducing hunger in the country. Where there are challenges, there are opportunities and none are as ready to capitalise on them as those seeking to fight hunger.

This issue of Local Government also highlights challenges with agri-funding and digital skills development.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

