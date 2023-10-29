A 16-year-old is expected to appear in the Dzanani magistrate children’s court in Limpopo on Monday facing charges of rape of his seven year -old cousin.
The rape happened at Murunwa village on Saturday.
Police spokesperson, Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the police report indicates that the victim went to her cousin’s home to watch television.
“While watching the television, the suspect took the victim to the bedroom and removed her clothes before raping her. After the rape ordeal, the suspect released the victim who went home and informed her mother,” he said.
Mashaba said the matter was immediately reported to the police and a rape case was opened against the boy.
“The minor suspect was arrested and released under parental care,” Mashaba said.
TimesLIVE
Teen boy to appear in court in connection with the rape of his seven-year-old cousin
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov
A 16-year-old is expected to appear in the Dzanani magistrate children’s court in Limpopo on Monday facing charges of rape of his seven year -old cousin.
The rape happened at Murunwa village on Saturday.
Police spokesperson, Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the police report indicates that the victim went to her cousin’s home to watch television.
“While watching the television, the suspect took the victim to the bedroom and removed her clothes before raping her. After the rape ordeal, the suspect released the victim who went home and informed her mother,” he said.
Mashaba said the matter was immediately reported to the police and a rape case was opened against the boy.
“The minor suspect was arrested and released under parental care,” Mashaba said.
TimesLIVE
Girl, 15, 'robbed and raped at gunpoint' in unoccupied Limpopo church
Two men shot while returning home from Limpopo tavern
Residents urged not to take law into their own hands after seven die in mob attacks in Mpumalanga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos