A man driving on the N12 between Slovo Park and Eldorado Park in Gauteng was killed when he was hit with rocks after an accident on Saturday morning.
He tried to swerve to avoid rocks that had been thrown onto the road from a bridge, but his car rolled.
When he alighted from his vehicle, he was approached by two thugs who hit him on the head with rocks and took his belongings.
Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the matter was being investigated.
“We are carrying out law-enforcement operations aimed at curbing these illegal acts and apprehending the perpetrators.
"These incidents do not only happen in that area. There have been a number of reports throughout the province of people placing objects on the road, especially freeways,” he said.
Maremane appealed to motorists to be vigilant, especially at night.
Be vigilant, drivers warned, after man dies in N12 rock-throwing incident
Image: Gallo Images
TimesLIVE
