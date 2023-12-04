Government cars found outside liquor outlets trading after hours, says KZN police commissioner

“A vehicle needs to be fit to be on the road. If it’s not, it should not be on the road. If the tyres are not in good condition that police member should not be using the vehicle, no matter the demand for the service.
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has warned the public and liquor establishment owners against flouting the law during the festive season.
He was speaking after receiving 239 new police vehicles in Pinetown on Monday.
“Last night [Sunday] I was dealing with high-profile liquor traders who saw it fit to keep their businesses open for 24 hours. Nobody is above the law, regardless of your status in society and position, the law is law,” he said.
Tobacco Bill will be disastrous for township taverners: Gauteng liquor traders
There was a trend where high profile individuals went into the liquor business or at times “entertain themselves” at these establishments.
“When they entertain themselves they tend to influence the closing time. Where we went yesterday [Sunday] we found there were government vehicles parked outside. We are going to have no mercy.”
The new vehicles were an essential asset to fight crime.
“They [vehicles] only become a liability if they are involved in an accident which results in the state being sued. Otherwise they are assets which should be used to discharge our duties.”
The new vehicles wound enhance community safety and, if used correctly, encourage new businesses.
“You must use the vehicles to deliver services. No private use.
“A vehicle needs to be fit to be on the road. If it’s not, it should not be on the road. If the tyres are not in good condition that police member should not be using the vehicle, no matter the demand for the service.
“When the vehicle has problems or is nearing service, a booking should be made timeously. We also have to be compliant. If we are not, community members will take photographs of tyres and broken windows. I am encouraging community members to do so,” he said.
Some of the new vehicles would be unmarked and allocated to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit. This is to address gender-based violence (GBV).
“GBV victims should not feel they are neglected. When victims are visited by detectives for interviews and investigations they should be driven in a comfortable space.”
KZN was preparing to receive more than 1,000 new police recruits.
Mkhwanazi said the exit of skilled police officers to join private security companies was cause for concern.
“I have raised that with my superiors. I am also a former task force member. Even members of the national intervention unit are resigning. Something is happening that we do not know of. One day it could explode in our faces,” said Mkhwanazi.
