Is the offshore investing hype different this time around?

Offshore investing trends in the mid-1990s differs hugely from today.

Fund choices open for South Africans extended to no more than five options, yet almost every application form received allocated the funds, whether on a recurring premium basis or as a lump sum, to asset swap or feeder funds.

Gradually, as the relaxation of exchange control limits began, investors had the option to use their newly introduced lifetime offshore allowance limits to invest directly offshore in hard currency and access assets around the world.

Investors, or their heirs, could redeem their investments anywhere in the world.

These investments could physically leave SA, via perfectly legal means, and would be held in jurisdictions generally within the Channel Islands.

The factor that attracted many investors to this option was protection against political risk, which was an important consideration at the time but not the only reason to bear in mind.

As such, the value of a well-diversified investment portfolio cannot be overstated, and the cyclical nature of both the markets and the currency also needs to be considered.

If not, when these cycles go against you, many investors make poor decisions driven by fear, when patience and resilience are required.

It is, however, always so easy to reflect on these issues in hindsight, forgetting the factors in play at that specific time — especially in terms of political uncertainty. And, while we are often reminded that past performance shouldn’t be an indicator of future growth, it is so tempting to invest in all the areas where money has been made most recently, as we often then feel like we are the only ones missing out on this opportunity.