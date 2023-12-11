News

Senior officials in EC premier's office arrested for tender fraud

Eight senior officials in the office of the premier of the Eastern Cape were arrested in Gauteng and are in transit back to the province to appear in court

11 December 2023 - 21:57
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Eight senior officials from the office of the Eastern Cape's Premier have been arrested for tender fraud. Stock photo.
Eight senior officials from the office of the Eastern Cape's Premier have been arrested for tender fraud. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

Eight senior officials from the office of the premier of the Eastern Cape have been arrested for allegedly colluding with a company director to fraudulently award a tender.

The provincial education department allegedly asked the office of the premier to help with emergency procurement of 72 temporary classrooms and furniture in Gqeberha and Kariega.

The R20m tender was given to a company but it was discovered that officials in the premier’s office allegedly did not follow procurement processes in awarding the tender, Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said.

“It was also alleged that the preferred service provider was closely linked to the officials. Further allegations are that the delivery of the classrooms was not completed but funds allocated were exhausted,” Mgolodela said.

The matter was reported to the Hawks and the investigation led to the arrest of eight people in Gauteng on Monday.

The suspects, aged between 43 and 71, were arrested by the East London Hawks team, the Hawks national serious corruption investigation unit and the SAPS anti-corruption unit with the Gauteng national intervention unit.

The eight include high-ranking officials from the premier’s office and the company directors who were awarded the tender.

They face charges of fraud, forgery, money-laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

“The eight are in transit to the Eastern Cape where they will appear on December 12 in the Zwelitsha magistrate’s court,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

High-profile Cape taxi boss sought in connection with murder and fraud arrested in plush Pretoria suburb

A high-profile Western Cape taxi boss linked to several serious crimes including murder, extortion and fraud was arrested in Pretoria on Sunday ...
News
1 day ago

Trafficking for cyberfraud an increasingly globalised crime: Interpol

Ugandan nationals taken to Dubai then Thailand and Myanmar, where they were confined under armed guard and taught to defraud banks, are among the ...
News
3 days ago

Shamila Batohi in spotlight as ID vows R2.2bn Koko corruption case isn't over

National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi is in the spotlight after another high-profile state capture case was struck off the court roll.
News
2 weeks ago

Senior SIU official faces disciplinary hearing after harassment, bullying claims

The senior manager is accused of making unwanted romantic advances towards the female colleague
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Retired Durban doctor, 85, pleads guilty to fraud South Africa
  3. High-profile Cape taxi boss sought in connection with murder and fraud arrested ... South Africa
  4. Five miners freed from Gold One sit-in ordeal South Africa
  5. Jailed! Diesel thieves with underground operation in RDP house nabbed South Africa

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism