IN PICS | Zahara memorial

14 December 2023 - 18:44 By TimesLIVE
South African singer Zahara.
South African singer Zahara.
Image: Supplied

Singers, family and fans bid farewell to the late Zahara at her memorial ceremony today. 

READ MORE

WATCH | Zahara memorial service

Family, friends and fans gathered for a memorial service for the late singer Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana at the Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg on ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

WATCH | Vusi Nova, Katlego Maboe and Zolani Mahola pay tribute to Zahara in song

Tributes continue to pour in for Zahara.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

LISTEN | ‘I learnt my lesson’: Somizi on Zahara joke at the Samas

As fans and friends gather in Johannesburg to honour songbird Zahara, some fellow stars admitted 'we’ve been unkind to Zahara'.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago
