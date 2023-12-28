News

Number of missing people in KZN floods rises to 11

28 December 2023 - 09:45
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Co-operative governance MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi meeting floods victims in Ladysmith.
Co-operative governance MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi meeting floods victims in Ladysmith.
Image: Supplied-KZN Cogta

The number of people missing after the Ladysmith flash floods has risen to 11 after another man was reported missing while trying to save a person from drowning. 

KwaZulu-Natal government officials visited the area on Wednesday.

Seven people drowned after heavy rain which started on Christmas Eve. 

Six people drowned when a riverbank collapsed in Ladysmith, and in a separate incident the body of an 8-year-old child was discovered in Mandeni on Tuesday.

Co-operative governance MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said the families of the flood victims would be supported.

“We met the families of the victims and assured them the government will provide full support during this distressing period,” she said.

Search and rescue teams, led by the SAPS K9 unit, with IPSS Medical Rescue and the Al-Imdaad Foundation for disaster response are working to find the missing victims.

Sithole-Moloi said the number of missing people increased to 11 after information emerged about a man who attempted to save people washed away on Sunday night.

The MEC met the Msimango family in the Roosboom area, a few kilometres from Ladysmith, which was severely affected.

“The Msimango family lost seven members with three being discovered while the other four are among the 11 still missing.

Counselling services would be available, preparations for burials are under way and the departments of home affairs and social development would help those who lost personal documents, she said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Devastating flood leaves KZN community reeling

A KwaZulu-Natal woman is traumatised after the discovery of her daughter's body on Tuesday, while her husband and son are still missing in the ...
News
19 hours ago

Six dead and 10 missing after Ladysmith Christmas Eve floods

Six people have died and 10 people are missing following floods that swept through Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on Christmas Eve.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban residents with JoJo tanks urged to disconnect them from city's system South Africa
  2. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  3. Landlord ordered to restore generator use to gym during load-shedding South Africa
  4. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa
  5. Plettenberg Bay police seize drugs worth R50k, woman arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...