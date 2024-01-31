Nedbank Affinity Programme on a mission to empower and champion
Support for children, the arts, environment and development sports brings change to where it's needed most — our communities
In 2023, the Nedbank Affinity Programme concluded another year of impactful initiatives, supporting diverse environmental and community causes. This bold endeavour is a catalyst for positive change, championing local causes and empowering communities.
“Our Affinity Programme reflects our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve, fostering a positive and sustainable impact on both environmental and societal fronts,” says Poovi Pillay, executive head of strategy & corporate social investment at Nedbank.
Nurturing children
The Nedbank Children's Affinity continued its legacy of impact, aligning with the theme of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund: “Gone but not forgotten — Legacy in Action”, which highlights the fund's global advocacy for children's rights and wellbeing.
With more than R135m donated since 2005, the programme nurtures children’s futures through a fun walk and an indaba aimed at inspiring innovative solutions and collective action.
The annual walk at the Joburg Zoo symbolises walking in Madiba's footsteps, spreading joy and celebrating children. In commemoration of his passing, the Children's Dialogue during December 2023 emphasised the importance of engaging children in decisions that affect them.
Using arts to fulfil dreams
In collaboration with the Arts & Culture Trust (ACT), Nedbank once again celebrated the transformative force of creativity in uplifting up-and-coming artists within SA communities.
The Nedbank Arts Affinity Programme demonstrated the ability of art to break barriers and cultivate a shared sense of upliftment through the sponsorship of the ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Programme, showcasing the talent of 15 exceptional finalists at the Nyoloha Scholarship Awards.
Visual artist Azanda Nyangintsimbi and performing artist Naledi Lebelo were awarded full scholarships, valued at R350,000 each, to pursue an arts degree at their chosen SA institutions.
The ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Programme, fostering opportunities for school leavers in visual and performing arts, is a testament to Nedbank’s ongoing partnership with the trust.
Sowing seeds for a sustainable tomorrow
Co-founded by Nedbank and WWF SA in 1990, the WWF Nedbank Green Trust, a driving force in nature conservation, is a testament to a long-standing and fruitful collaboration.
The Nedbank Green Affinity, established to champion community-based conservation programmes, raised over R368m to support more than 200 vital conservation projects.
Nedbank brought the conservation work done in collaboration with Environmental & Rural Solutions and Lima Rural Development Foundation closer to its audience in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape to help them understand the positive impact of these projects.
The sustainability endeavours, which exemplify good land stewardship and environment leadership, showed that rural communities can be better places to live when government, businesses and nonprofit organisations work together to preserve natural resources.
This initiative, aligned with the 10th anniversary of the Umzimvubu Catchment Partnership, demonstrated the power of community-led conservation that enabled the safeguarding of 49,200ha of land in Matatiele.
The WWF Nedbank Green Trust, nourished by the Green Affinity, stands as a beacon of collective action in nurturing and sustaining SA’s rich ecological tapestry.
Building champions
As a co-founder of The Sports Trust, Nedbank’s mission is to cultivate champions both on and off the field.
Nedbank participated in events such as the Piketberg Mountain Bike Challenge and championed infrastructural growth, exemplified by the erection of the Pitso Mosimane multipurpose sports court at Lofentse Girls High School.
Nedbank extended its commitment to aspiring golfers, offering a transformative experience at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. These initiatives underscore Nedbank's dedication to fostering cycling, golf and soccer development, helping to demonstrate the infinite possibilities for all, regardless of their background.
In doing so, Nedbank's Sport Affinity programme remains unwavering in its objective to provide continuous support and resources, shaping the next generation of athletes and instilling the belief that sporting excellence knows no boundaries.
Becoming part of positive change
As a bank that is involved in the communities in which it operates, Nedbank will help you support a worthy cause close to your heart — at no cost to you.
Through the Nedbank Affinity Programme, you can choose to support the development of the arts, the preservation and conservation of the environment, sports development, or the wellbeing of SA's children. Simply open a Nedbank Affinity-linked investment account.
You can also donate your Greenbacks to a Nedbank Affinity of your choice on the Nedbank Money app.
Visit any Nedbank branch, call the Nedbank contact centre on 086-055-5111 for more information. #SupportWhatMatters
This article was sponsored by Nedbank.