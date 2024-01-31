Nedbank Affinity Programme on a mission to empower and champion

In 2023, the Nedbank Affinity Programme concluded another year of impactful initiatives, supporting diverse environmental and community causes. This bold endeavour is a catalyst for positive change, championing local causes and empowering communities.

“Our Affinity Programme reflects our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve, fostering a positive and sustainable impact on both environmental and societal fronts,” says Poovi Pillay, executive head of strategy & corporate social investment at Nedbank.

Nurturing children

The Nedbank Children's Affinity continued its legacy of impact, aligning with the theme of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund: “Gone but not forgotten — Legacy in Action”, which highlights the fund's global advocacy for children's rights and wellbeing.

With more than R135m donated since 2005, the programme nurtures children’s futures through a fun walk and an indaba aimed at inspiring innovative solutions and collective action.

The annual walk at the Joburg Zoo symbolises walking in Madiba's footsteps, spreading joy and celebrating children. In commemoration of his passing, the Children's Dialogue during December 2023 emphasised the importance of engaging children in decisions that affect them.