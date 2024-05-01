News

WATCH | Global Citizen NOW aims to tackle poverty at summit in New York

The summit will focus on ideas for urgent action to achieve a world where everyone’s basic needs are fulfilled

01 May 2024 - 20:58 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
The Global Citizen NOW event is taking place in New York and hopes to 'drive action for a world where everyone’s basic needs are fulfilled, our planet is flourishing, and every person and country can prosper'.

Global Citizen NOW co-chairs include long-time Global Citizen supporters Anitta, Danai Gurira, Hugh Jackman, Dakota Johnson, and Michelle Yeoh who will be engaging with world leaders like the leaders of Botswana, Rwanda and global companies.

The summit driving action to end extreme poverty, returns to New York City for a third year, on May 1 and 2. Leaders from the worlds of public policy, media, entertainment, philanthropy, advocacy, and the private sector will convene for two dynamic days focused on taking action today to save tomorrow.

Hosted by Global Citizen, the world’s leading international advocacy organization, the 2024 edition of the summit will focus on ideas for urgent action to achieve a world where everyone’s basic needs are fulfilled, including access for all people to food, energy, healthcare and education; advocate for the flourishing of our planet by pushing for increased climate financing and the phase out of fossil fuels; and drive toward a future where every person and country can prosper through economic development, access to finance, innovation and job creation.

