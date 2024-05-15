Participants in “the secret morning yoga session” at Snell Parade Park on north Beach, Durban, not only received physical refreshment from the training programme, but also enjoyed the refreshing coastal wind and early sunshine.
This is a new project that will play an important role in Africa's Travel Indaba community development efforts, with the goal of promoting a healthy culture.
IN PICS | Secret Sunrise yoga sessions start in time for Africa Travel Indaba
New project will play an important role in the travel indaba's community development efforts, with the goal of promoting health
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
“Secret Sunrise is operating all over South Africa so it makes sense for us to be at Travel Indaba, highlighting how important it is to experience joy while travelling and to slow down and find the peace within. We were so happy to have been asked to participate in the Travel Indaba this year and provide this for the delegates,” said Jane Kilian of Secret Sunrise Durban. One of the partners in this innovation is the Robben Island Museum.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The CEO of the Robben Island Museum, Abigail Thulare, said the partnership came about because South Africa was a tourism destination, and the heritage site was an integral part of what people wanted to see when they visited the country.
Thulare is attending the three-day Africa Tourism Indaba to promote the site to the international community and South Africans.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
