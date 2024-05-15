News

IN PICS | Secret Sunrise yoga sessions start in time for Africa Travel Indaba

New project will play an important role in the travel indaba's community development efforts, with the goal of promoting health

15 May 2024 - 17:26 By SANDILE NDLOVU
Participants engage in a 'Secret Sunrise' yoga session at the Durban beachfront, in a novel endeavour aligned with Africa's Travel Indaba community-building ethos, with the objective of fostering wellbeing. Photo: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Participants in “the secret morning yoga session” at Snell Parade Park on north Beach, Durban, not only received physical refreshment from the training programme, but also enjoyed the refreshing coastal wind and early sunshine.

This is a new project that will play an important role in Africa's Travel Indaba community development efforts, with the goal of promoting a healthy culture.

Participants welcome the early morning sun. Photo: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

“Secret Sunrise is operating all over South Africa so it makes sense for us to be at Travel Indaba, highlighting how important it is to experience joy while travelling and to slow down and find the peace within. We were so happy to have been asked to participate in the Travel Indaba this year and provide this for the delegates,” said Jane Kilian of Secret Sunrise Durban. One of the partners in this innovation is the Robben Island Museum.

Candice King from Secret Sunrise shows participants some yoga moves. Photo: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The CEO of the Robben Island Museum, Abigail Thulare, said the partnership came about because South Africa was a tourism destination, and the heritage site was an integral part of what people wanted to see when they visited the country.

Thulare is attending the three-day Africa Tourism Indaba to promote the site to the international community and South Africans.

Participants engage in a secret sunrise yoga session amidst the tranquil morning sea breeze along the Durban Beachfront, in a novel endeavor aligned with Africa's Travel Indaba community-building ethos, with the objective of fostering well-being. Photo: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Early morning exercises lead by Candice King.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A reflective moment for Ntombi Maluku as she joins the Secret Sunrise yoga session. Photo: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

