News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

20 May 2024 - 10:29 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of murdering football star Senzo Meyiwa continues.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in October 2014.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

WATCH | Kelly Khumalo explains why she doesn't watch the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

"I have to stay away from the noise and wait for God to prevail."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

LISTEN | 'Trial by ambush', defence in Meyiwa murder trial cries to court

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has alleged the state is conducting the trial by ambush by not timeously sharing documentation, but the ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Calling all ships:' Search still on for 11 missing fishermen after trawler ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash, recovery of ... World
  3. Search called off for 11 fishermen lost at sea South Africa
  4. ‘Apartheid disadvantaged me’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla hits back at trolls after ... South Africa
  5. Truck drivers’ planned national shutdown temporarily suspended South Africa

Latest Videos

Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy