IN PICS | Dawn CIT robbery brings Durban traffic to a halt

06 June 2024 - 10:04 By TIMESLIVE
A cash-in-transit heist on the N2 at the KwaMashu off-ramp in Durban caused chaos and traffic delays heading north. It is alleged the suspects fled with money, prompting a chase.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Traffic was gridlocked on the N2 before the KwaMashu off-ramp on Thursday after a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery.

An early morning CIT robbery brought northbound traffic on the N2 to a halt on Thursday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

ALS Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson said they responded to calls after 5.30am about an explosion and robbery on the N2.

Police seal off a crime scene after a cash-in-transit robbery on the N2 northbound, close to the KwaMashu turnoff.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find a cash-in-transit vehicle had been attacked by robbers with explosives. Paramedics assessed the occupants of the cash vehicle, who were not injured during the robbery.”

Police search for armed men who robbed a cash-in-transit van on the N2 northbound before KwaMashu at about 5am on Thursday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The robbers made off with cash but were chased by security officers.

Traffic was gridlocked as police secured the crime scene.

The robbery comes after a shoot-out in Phoenix on Tuesday between CIT suspects and police.

