We'll find each other: basic education minister on relations with unions

In her first month in office, says new minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube, she will set up a consultative forum that will include teacher unions and education experts to find new ways of improving state schools.
Gwarube, until recently DA chief whip in the National Assembly, was speaking to TimesLIVE on the sidelines of the swearing-in of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new ministers and their deputies in Cape Town on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa appointed Gwarube as his new basic education minister on Sunday in a power-sharing deal with the DA and other parties such as the IFP, Good and the Patriotic Alliance under the auspices of a government of national unity.
Gwarube said she would prioritise cordial relations with teacher union Sadtu and others with the aim of placing the interests of pupils at the centre of the basic education system.
Gwarube’s political home, the DA, is a critic of Sadtu, often accusing it of prioritising the interests of teachers and calling strikes which compromised basic education.
“Sadtu is a very important stakeholder and I think it’s important that they hear from me what the vision is for the department. Then we can take it from there,” said Gwarube. “They can also share some of their concerns around working conditions and how we put the learner back in the conversation.
“I am not worried about any strained relationship. I look forward to meeting with them and others.”
Gwarube, 34, said she would ask education experts to help turn around the performances of state schools.
“I’m looking forward to, within the first months, establishing a consultative body with trade unions, industry experts and with other actors in the sector to see how do we start looking at improving education as whole. This is not a ribbon-cutting department, it’s going to take the hard yards and some tough decisions. And some of them are not going to be popular but they will pay dividends in time.”
Gwarube said she wanted to prioritise improving numeracy and literacy among pupils and improve school infrastructure, especially pit latrines that have resulted in the deaths of some children.
“It cannot be that after 30 years of democracy there are still children who risk death by drowning in a pit toilet.”
Gwarube said she had already flagged the issue of schooling infrastructure for urgent attention with her public works and infrastructure counterpart Dean MacPherson, also from the DA.
We'll find each other: basic education minister on relations with unions
DA's Siviwe Gwarube says she'll set up a consultative forum
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
In her first month in office, says new minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube, she will set up a consultative forum that will include teacher unions and education experts to find new ways of improving state schools.
Gwarube, until recently DA chief whip in the National Assembly, was speaking to TimesLIVE on the sidelines of the swearing-in of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new ministers and their deputies in Cape Town on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa appointed Gwarube as his new basic education minister on Sunday in a power-sharing deal with the DA and other parties such as the IFP, Good and the Patriotic Alliance under the auspices of a government of national unity.
Gwarube said she would prioritise cordial relations with teacher union Sadtu and others with the aim of placing the interests of pupils at the centre of the basic education system.
Gwarube’s political home, the DA, is a critic of Sadtu, often accusing it of prioritising the interests of teachers and calling strikes which compromised basic education.
“Sadtu is a very important stakeholder and I think it’s important that they hear from me what the vision is for the department. Then we can take it from there,” said Gwarube. “They can also share some of their concerns around working conditions and how we put the learner back in the conversation.
“I am not worried about any strained relationship. I look forward to meeting with them and others.”
Gwarube, 34, said she would ask education experts to help turn around the performances of state schools.
“I’m looking forward to, within the first months, establishing a consultative body with trade unions, industry experts and with other actors in the sector to see how do we start looking at improving education as whole. This is not a ribbon-cutting department, it’s going to take the hard yards and some tough decisions. And some of them are not going to be popular but they will pay dividends in time.”
Gwarube said she wanted to prioritise improving numeracy and literacy among pupils and improve school infrastructure, especially pit latrines that have resulted in the deaths of some children.
“It cannot be that after 30 years of democracy there are still children who risk death by drowning in a pit toilet.”
Gwarube said she had already flagged the issue of schooling infrastructure for urgent attention with her public works and infrastructure counterpart Dean MacPherson, also from the DA.
READ MORE
Opposition parties slam 'bloated' GNU cabinet
JONATHAN JANSEN | GNU’s sausage problem: the cabinet is stuffed and messy
Different forms of maladministration occurred during construction of Mayibuye Primary on wetland: PPSA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos