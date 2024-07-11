News

Hillcrest High School bomb threat a hoax

The hoax comes days after the police reported that they were investigating a case of illegal explosives at a mosque in Durban North

11 July 2024 - 20:15 By Mfundo Mkhize
The Hillcrest High School discovered that the bomb threat they received on Thursday was a hoax.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A bomb threat at Hillcrest High School in KwaZulu-Natal turned out to be a hoax after the police raided the school on Thursday.

This incident saw the closure of streets such as Shortlands Avenue, Springside Road Northern Drive and Ridge Road.

School principal Denise Knight said after the school received a telephonic threat, they had moved swiftly in sounding the sirens to evacuate some of the pupils.

All pupils and staff moved safely to the sports field, which is a safe distance from the school.

“The SA police services were called on to the scene along with the school's security provider and emergency medical response team,” said Knight.

News
She said all the pupils were moved to the field before an alert was made to notify some of the parents.

“After a thorough search by the police and the dog squad the building was cleared and declared safe for return,” said Knight.

The hoax comes days after the police reported that they were investigating a case of illegal explosives after a discovery of two homemade explosives at a mosque located on Kenneth Kaunda Road in Durban North on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker the SAPS bomb expert technicians confirmed the devices were homemade explosives which consisted of commercial explosives. He added that the devices were not set to explode.

“It is suspected that the men were en route to an unknown location with the devices but were disrupted by the security officer. Investigations to locate the suspects are ongoing. We commend the security officers who found the devices and alerted the authorities,” said Naicker.

News
News
News
