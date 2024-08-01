WATCH LIVE | Unpacking Africa’s ESG progress

Companies in Southern Africa, as elsewhere in the world, are facing growing pressure to transition to more sustainable and inclusive business models.

Now in its second year, the annual Sanlam ESG Barometer report — researched by Krutham and published in partnership with Business Day — provides a window into how companies in SA and Kenya are thinking about environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration by not only reviewing what companies are doing to enhance sustainability, but also why they choose certain actions.

The 2024 edition of the report will be launched at the Sanlam ESG Barometer conference on August 1 from 9am to 1pm — watch the live stream above.

This conference will delve into some of the key findings providing insight into how global ESG trends are influencing local adoption and shaping corporate and investor attitudes towards sustainability.

These findings are valuable for listed companies in terms of assessing how their approaches align with regional market trends and how they compare to their peers.

