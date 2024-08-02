News

Patriotic Alliance seeking legal ways to counter Adetshina’s Miss SA title run, says Kenny Kunene

South Africa awaits the announcement of Miss South Africa next weekend at SunBet Arena in Pretoria

02 August 2024 - 16:36
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
PA leader Gayton McKenzie, left, and his deputy Kenny Kunene. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene has backed party leader and sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie's stance on Chidimma Adetshina's eligibility for the Miss South Africa contest.

Adetshina’s background and suitability to represent South Africa in the beauty pageant has been in the spotlight.

Kunene said the PA was looking into legal ways to counter Adetshina's bid for the title.

“Miss South Africa must represent the best of what it means to be a young South African woman,” Kunene said, expressing concern that Adetshina’s Nigerian heritage could undermine the competition’s integrity and interests.

Adetshina, who was born in Soweto’s Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital to a Nigerian father and a mother of Mozambican descent, has faced intense scrutiny on social media.

Critics have questioned her eligibility due to her mixed heritage, especially after a video surfaced showing her celebrating with people dressed in Nigerian traditional attire, intensifying claims she is not “South African enough” for the title.

‘Do not allow Chidimma to be victimised’: Mbalula urges Schreiber and Miss SA to speak on eligibility

Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina's legal status must be clarified, says ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
1 day ago

“We cannot have Nigerians competing in our Miss SA competition,” McKenzie said.

“I want to get all the facts before I comment but it gives [me] funny vibes already.”

He reiterated his position in an interview with Robert Marawa, saying his views on national eligibility remain unchanged regardless of his political role.

“What I do know and in 2068 I will still hold the view that no Nigerian, Zimbabwean, Italian, American should become Miss South Africa. There’s Miss World for those things, there’s Miss Universe for those things.

“Miss South Africa is an ambassador of the country. It is a person who will export our culture. It’s a person that will export our way of life to the world. It’s a person that will go and make sure people want to visit our country,” said McKenzie

Kunene echoed these sentiments.

“Miss South Africa is meant to be a patriotic ambassador for South Africa wherever she goes in the world. She must represent the best of what it means to be a young South African woman in this country today and she must promote South Africa's interests wherever she goes, particularly when she contests global pageants.”

Kunene criticised Miss South Africa organisers for their support of Adetshina's candidacy.

“The Miss South Africa organisers have been quick to support Adetshina's candidacy and declare it legitimate. However, it is clear from video material in circulation of her with her family that Adetshina's family is fully Nigerian and they are celebrating her success as Nigerians, not South Africans.

“The arrogance of Nigerians in South Africa, and their sense of entitlement in this country, has reached a level where a possible Nigerian is standing to be crowned Miss SA. South Africans may be excluded from something that has South Africa in its name,” Kunene said.


The debate continues as South Africa awaits the announcement of the next Miss South Africa next weekend at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

