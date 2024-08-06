Check your Lotto tickets now: a huge R100m jackpot is waiting to be claimed

Ithuba, the proud operator of the National Lottery, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone for Lotto: after 25 consecutive rollovers, the highly anticipated R100m guaranteed jackpot has finally been won by a lucky participant. All that person needs to do is come forward and claim it.

This monumental R100m win is the second-largest jackpot in the history of Lotto. The highest was R110m, shared among four lucky winners in January 2018.

The winning ticket was drawn in draw number 2461 on August 3 and, after narrowing down the search, Ithuba has confirmed it was purchased at a Pick n Pay store in Gauteng.

“We are overjoyed and can’t wait to meet the lucky winner. We urge everyone who bought their tickets at Pick n Pay stores in Gauteng to check their tickets immediately. This could be your moment of a lifetime,” said Charmaine Mabuza, the CEO of Ithuba.

“Our dedicated team is waiting with anticipation to receive the winner to ensure a seamless claim process and transition [the lucky individual] into his or her new multimillionaire status.”

Ithuba offers winners of R50,000 and more complimentary trauma counselling and financial advice. All winnings are tax-free.