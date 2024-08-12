What is a succession plan — and does your stokvel or burial society need one?

Will your stokvel or burial society continue to exist after the current membership? Should stokvels and burial societies exist for one “generation” only or should they be intergenerational and be continued by next generations? These questions raise the important issue of succession planning.

Succession refers to “new” people being given a chance to take over and continue the existence and functioning of a stokvel or burial society; it's when there's a constant change in leadership and membership from one generation to the next.

While succession planning refers to creating a strategy and setting up processes that will enable the stokvel or burial society to continue existing and benefiting individual members beyond the founding leaders.

The goals of a particular stokvel or burial society determine the level of importance of succession planning for that group.

Many stokvels have the broad objective of creating (through collective actions) value or wealth, while burial societies aim to provide a dignified funeral for their members. It's generally assumed that stokvel members want to create wealth not only for themselves, but also for their families, specifically their children. It's also assumed that burial society members wish to provide decent burials not only for themselves, but also for loved ones. Based on this it is important for both groups to prioritise succession planning.

Essential considerations

Here are four important things stokvels and burial societies need to consider in relation to succession planning:

1. Growth

There must be a plan to grow the membership through the recruitment of younger members. This will allow older members to mentor younger members on the objectives and culture of the group.

Younger members can also add value through adapting ever advancing technology to the benefit of the group. For example, they may be able to introduce newer technologies that make for safer financial transacting.