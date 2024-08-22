Sanlam embraces intersectionality to create equitable, prosperous future

SA stands at an intriguing intersection of global goals and national aspirations, with targets set by the government’s National Development Plan 2030, the AU’s Agenda 2063 and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In the discourse surrounding urban development, it's imperative to recognise the intricate tapestry of identities and experiences that form the fabric of society. This alignment underscores the urgency and interconnectedness of sustainable urbanisation efforts in achieving Sanlam's goals and environmental, social and governance targets.

A compelling hypothesis has been put forward that suggests the need to develop bottom-up approaches to building sustainable cities (SDG 11). These approaches would enhance the standard of living and wellbeing of many (Africa Agenda 2063 goal 1) — a standard of living that is defined and guaranteed under the constitution.

At the core of this vision lies the concept of people-driven cities, keeping in mind that urban spaces are designed with the goal of accommodating and empowering all facets of communal living and ultimately intersecting with rural spaces.

Urban landscapes are not merely infrastructural entities, but are dynamic ecosystems shaped by people’s diverse needs and aspirations.

Sanlam Investments Property Development Fund aims to invest in affordable social infrastructure: rural and township retail malls, housing, schools, student accommodation and healthcare facilities.

Sanlam is partnering with investors to develop a commercial opportunity which has an investible opportunity set for more than R2.5-trillion in impact-driven property assets. These will enable SA's hard-working middle-income working class to access good quality, affordable physical-social infrastructure to help build a more sustainable SA.



The fund finances and develops “bricks-and-mortar” social infrastructure — people-driven cities which benefit the communities in which they are developed. Why? SA has the highest rate of income inequality in the world.

As a result, many of SA's working class — nurses, police officers and teachers — have stable incomes of between R5,750 and R36,000 a month but do not qualify for either government support or traditional funding from banks. Most of the government’s efforts are centred on helping the very poor.

Currently, some 23% to 30% of the country’s population fall within the “missing middle” income group. This same segment constitutes 65% of individual taxpayers, regarded as the backbone of our economy. They require physical social infrastructure of sufficient quality, designed to meet their affordability and their needs. Through the Sanlam Investments Property Impact Fund, the aim is to address some of these challenges.