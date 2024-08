Tapping into the power of stokvels as agents of social change

In the rapidly evolving African finance landscape, stokvels remain a powerful yet often overlooked force capable of driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment across the continent.

For example, a 2024 Ipsos market study reveals that SA's stokvel sector alone is worth R50bn, comprising more than 800,000 groups and 11-million members.

Most of these savings societies still operate informally. However, there’s the potential for financial organisations to empower these traditional structures to evolve by bridging the gap between informal savings practices and formal financial systems to unlock new avenues for wealth creation and economic development.

This approach aligns closely with the broader trends highlighted in the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer, researched by Krutham and presented in collaboration with Business Day.

Now in its second edition, this annual report examines evolving environmental, social and governance (ESG) dynamics and how listed companies in SA and Kenya are enhancing environmental and social outcomes through their operations.