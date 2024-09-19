News

South African champion Philippus Saayman shines at WorldSkills Competition

19 September 2024 - 20:28
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Philippus Saayman, who represented South Africa at WorldSkills Lyon 2024. Philippus’ outstanding skill in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning earned him the prestigious Gold Medal, recognizing him as the best in the nation.
Image: supplied

The department of higher education and training has expressed its pride and admiration for Philippus Saayman, who represented South Africa in the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning skill category at the prestigious WorldSkills Lyon 2024 international competition held in Lyon, France, from September 10-15.

Saayman was awarded the coveted “Best of Nation” medal, a recognition that honours the top competitors from each participating country.

“This prestigious award recognises the top competitor from each country who achieves the highest points across all skill categories. As the top performer for Team South Africa, Philippus demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication to his craft. Congratulations to our champion,” the department said.

Saayman stood out among over 1,400 talented young professionals from 69 countries, competing in 62 skill categories, including the vital field of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning. This skill is essential for maintaining efficient cooling systems, which are crucial for food safety, industrial processes and climate control in residential and commercial settings.

The WorldSkills International Competition follows the WorldSkills Occupational Standards (WSOS), which outline the essential skills, knowledge and performance levels expected of refrigeration and air conditioning professionals.

These technicians are tasked with designing, installing, maintaining and repairing complex cooling systems that support various industries while ensuring energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Participants were evaluated on their ability to effectively implement tasks using low-GWP refrigerants, while adhering to the latest safety and environmental standards.

The WSOS cover a broad range of competencies, including work organisation, communication, system design, installation, maintenance, commissioning and fault-finding.

CEO of WorldSkills International, David Hoey, encouraged delegates to take home their newfound knowledge and apply it to the skills systems in their countries.
“The conference is complete, but our work continues in haste,” he said.

“Whether you find yourself at the UN Summit of the Future next week, or are delivering grassroots programmes, we need you to raise this topic at every level. Continue to seek out opportunities to expand your work, find new collaborators, and work every day to elevate skills.”

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 provided a vital platform for competitors to showcase their skills and contribute to the global advancement of sustainable and energy-efficient technologies in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector.

