News

From Ferrari marketing exec to engineering student: Miss World SA finalists

They are 'just sublime and we wish them all success'

02 October 2024 - 17:58
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, a digital and marketing executive at Scuderia Ferrari South Africa.
Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, a digital and marketing executive at Scuderia Ferrari South Africa.
Image: Miss World South Africa

The Miss World South Africa competition is gearing up for its much-anticipated return this Saturday at Sun City, North West Province. This year marks the second instalment of the pageant led by president and licence owner Carol Bouwer.

Bouwer says the competition aims to empower, inspire leadership and amplify the voices of young women on a global scale. For more than seven decades, the Miss World organisation has championed its “Beauty with a Purpose” initiative, focusing on raising funds for causes that help disadvantaged and disabled children.

The competition features 10 dynamic contestants, each vying for the crown previously held by Dr Claude Mashego, the inaugural Miss World South Africa, who made a remarkable showing in the Miss World pageant in India this year.

Miss World South Africa Finalists for 2024
Miss World South Africa Finalists for 2024
Image: Miss World South Africa

Meet the contestants

Tshiamo Setlhare is a 26-year-old occupational therapist from Mahikeng who aims to leverage the Miss World platform to raise awareness about mental health. “Mental health is a basic human right for all people,” she asserts. Her ambition is to advocate for human rights, especially for underprivileged communities, believing that Miss World can help her achieve this.

Thembelihle Mnguni is an electrical engineering student from Gauteng who has served as a mentor at the African Leadership Academy. The 25-year-old's project “Shining Hope” seeks to combat load-shedding by implementing sustainable energy solutions. “By harnessing renewable energy, we can empower communities,” she explains.

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg at just 18 works as a digital and marketing executive for Scuderia Ferrari South Africa. Her project, “Never Too Young to Advocate,” aims to enhance youth visibility and voice through social media. “I believe I have the qualities to bring back the Miss World crown for South Africa,” she says passionately.

Ximiyeto Makhubele is a tech developer from Limpopo. Ximiyeto's project “Youth Empowerment Through Education” focuses on integrating technology into education. “We need to equip young people with the skills necessary for success in the digital age,” she states.

Romanda Hombi is 25-year-old clinical audiologist from Mpumalanga, who founded the Feed Organisation which provides essential services to the homeless. She aims to influence healthcare policies and ensure access to quality services for all. “I wish to ensure that all healthcare services are mobile to allow easier accessibility,” she notes.

Nande Mabala is a model and social entrepreneur. Her project “Go Green SA” uses agriculture to teach students soft skills while contributing to environmental sustainability. “We are creating leaders and change-makers,” she says of her initiative.

Lynique Odendaal is a music therapist from Gauteng. Her  project “Freedom Inspired to Amplify Hope” advocates for vulnerable children. “Every child deserves to feel safe and loved,” she asserts, highlighting her commitment to addressing childhood trauma.

Jesmika Singh is a Master’s student at UCT who focuses on breast cancer research through her project “Education Meets the Development of Breast Cancer Research”. “I aim to amplify awareness and support for improved educational resources,” she explains, with hopes of establishing a research hub. She wants to become a scientist of international repute and discover a cure for breast cancer.

Amber Marais is a 22-year-old hockey coach who believes her participation will foster personal growth. “Sport is such an important part of South African culture,” she states, emphasising her dedication to empowering youth through athletics.

Neo Nkhumane is a communications lecturer. Her project “Beyond Borders” seeks to address teenage pregnancy through education. “We need to empower young women to make informed decisions about their reproductive health,” she emphasises.

Bouwer said: “I am excited about the second edition of Miss World South Africa. The finalists are just sublime and we wish them all success as we know they are primed to be successful leaders of the future.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

ProVerb set to host Miss World South Africa 2024

"Hosting this event is not just a career highlight but an opportunity to contribute to a movement that empowers women."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

A rainbow of hatred: Adetshina's battle for crown that's a bridge too far

Journalists in the TimesLIVE newsroom reflect on the meaning and impact of the conversations and stereotypes around Chidimma Adetshina's bloodline — ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

IN PICS | Miss World SA finalists at their week-long boot camp

Miss World South Africa finalists are in Rustenburg wrapping up their week-long boot camp.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

IN PICS | Bryoni Govender's winning fashion at Miss Supranational

From ready-to-wear looks from Forever New to top designers like Imprint, see how the Miss SA first runner-up raised the flag for local design
Lifestyle
2 months ago

No DNA, just RSA: South Africans abuzz after weekend winning streak

South Africans are brimming with pride as the nation enjoyed a series of spectacular victories at the weekend.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape given written warning South Africa
  2. Labour dept names most ‘problematic’ sectors in inspections carried out South Africa
  3. More than 20 traffic lights out of service at busiest Joburg intersections South Africa
  4. Misuse of study bursary meant for UCT costs employee R83k a month job South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Weapons of war being seized from criminals: Mchunu South Africa

Latest Videos

Drakensberg boys choir hope to raise funds for the disadvantaged
Emfuleni municipality failed to pay September salaries