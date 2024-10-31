Mixed reaction as Breytenbach made co-chair of parliamentary committee

The DA's announcement that Glynnis Breytenbach has been elected co-chair of parliament's constitutional review committee has sparked a flurry of reactions.
The party made the announcement on Wednesday, saying: “Breytenbach has been elected co-chair of parliament's constitutional review committee. This is a step forward in ensuring fair, principled leadership on crucial matters. The DA’s work of upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the constitution continues.”
Critics have not held back.
Mia Mukololo expressed scepticism on X, saying, “Breytenbach left the legal profession under such a dark cloud that it continues to amaze me that we never remind her she lacks the fundamental principles to be an ethical person. There is everything wrong with Breytenbach being who she is even after her scandal at the NPA.”
Conversely, support for Breytenbach was also evident.
Hantie Kruger celebrated the appointment, saying, “Fantastic news DA Congratulations advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. Slowly but surely the nation gets to feel the DA Difference and they love it.”
Nicholas Nyati echoed similar sentiments, referring to Breytenbach as “a fearless leader who takes no nonsense, I know Glynnis will do an amazing job.”
The DA stands by Breytenbach, citing a ruling by magistrate Brian Nemavhidi, who found that she had not broken any laws and that the charges against her had no basis.
This statement followed a tumultuous chapter in her career, marked by her arrest in March 2016 and acquittal alongside her former attorney Gerhard Wagenaar on charges related to the NPA Act and other serious allegations.
The NPA had accused Breytenbach and Wagenaar of destroying crucial data when she was the head of the NPA’s specialised commercial crimes unit. The additional charges of fraud and perjury, stemming from these allegations, complicated the public perception of her.
Breytenbach was acquitted on all charges in 2018.
