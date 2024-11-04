WigWag's new payment options will help e-commerce stores cash in on Black Friday

With South African Black Friday sales in 2023 reaching R4.5bn, merchants are gearing up for the busiest time in the retail season. As such, the demand for quick and seamless digital transactions has never been higher.

WigWag, a leader in e-commerce payments, has launched several new payment options to empower merchants with the tools to improve checkout speed, increase basket size and get closer to a one-click checkout experience, helping to drive sales and customer satisfaction during Black Friday and beyond.

These new payment methods bring together a powerful mix of card payments, digital wallets, pay-by-bank solutions and buy now, pay later solutions. They include:

Apple Pay: Already popular across SA, Apple Pay enables customers to make secure, convenient payments with just a tap, streamlining the checkout experience.





Already popular across SA, Apple Pay enables customers to make secure, convenient payments with just a tap, streamlining the checkout experience. Google Pay: For Android users, Google Pay offers a similar near-field communication-powered payment experience, bringing wallet technology to a larger, more diverse audience.





For Android users, Google Pay offers a similar near-field communication-powered payment experience, bringing wallet technology to a larger, more diverse audience. Capitec Pay: Capitec’s innovative approach allows users to complete transactions quickly without card details, simply using their phone number or ID number for fast, secure payments.

With the addition of Apple Pay, Google Pay and Capitec Pay, WigWag is now the first plug-and-play payment gateway in SA to offer this comprehensive suite for Shopify and WooCommerce.

“Our focus is on simplifying the checkout journey, ensuring each payment option we add is chosen carefully to enhance — not complicate — the purchasing process,” says Dani Laity, WigWag’s GM.

“We’re not just adding payment methods for the sake of it; we’re providing high-converting, customer-friendly options that make it easier for South Africans to shop securely and confidently.”

Surge in digital wallet popularity

As digital wallets gain momentum in SA, WigWag aims to stay at the forefront of these payment trends.

Digital wallets offer a seamless, secure payment experience, leveraging PINs and biometric features such as fingerprint and facial recognition for added security.

Statistics from SA’s major banks reflect this rapid adoption:

Absa reported a 75% year-on-year increase in digital wallet transactions, with Google Wallet leading the trend.





Capitec saw a 238% increase in wallet transaction value and a 225% growth in volume from June 2023 to June 2024.





Standard Bank indicated that Apple Pay accounted for 86% of digital wallet transactions.

Commitment to South African merchants

WigWag is dedicated to helping merchants succeed with innovative technology, competitive pricing and exceptional customer support.

As South African shoppers embrace digital wallets and streamlined payment options, WigWag’s suite of payment methods empowers merchants to stay ahead of the curve and maximise revenue as Black Friday approaches.

For more information on WigWag’s new payment solutions, or to learn how WigWag can support your business during the festive season, visit Wigwag.me or email jani@wigwag.co.za.

This article was sponsored by WigWag.