Mr D’s D’lulu Dayz: a month-long celebration of crazy daily deals

From your favourite restaurants to groceries at in-store prices, and plenty of other goodies, D’lulu Dayz promises the best deals in the most convenient way — delivered to your door in under an hour every day in November.

Su-lise Tessendorf-Louw, chief marketing officer at Mr D, says: “We all know that feeling of getting hyped up for Black Friday, only to find the item you wanted isn’t on sale, or worse, it’s sold out. Let’s not even mention needing to navigate long queues for a ‘deal’ that doesn’t really hit the mark. D’lulu Dayz flips the script by giving our customers unbeatable deals all month, minus the crowds, parking drama and long lines. Mr D will get it to you fast, hot or at in-store (or even better) prices.”

Why D’lulu Dayz is different

D’lulu Dayz doesn’t discriminate — it’s bringing the most deals across the board. Whether you’re ordering your favourite fast food, replenishing the pantry, nabbing a half-priced pet bed for your fur baby, or finally getting your hands on a tech item you’ve had your eye on via TakealotNOW, these everyday deals offer a new reason to celebrate.

And with Mr D’s legendary convenience, the only thing you have to do is place your order and wait for the real deals to show up at your door.

“While there is still excitement around annual Black Friday deals, we felt that we wanted to up the ante,” says Tessendorf-Louw. “D’lulu Dayz is our answer — because a single day of savings is great, but a month of them? Now that’s just D’lulu!”

Are you ready to get D’lulu?

So this November, don’t settle for one-day Black Friday bargains. With Mr D’s D’lulu Dayz, you’ll be getting insane daily deals from all your favourites, delivered with a smile.

Don’t have the Mr D app? Are you D’lulu? Download it to your phone via the Apple App Store, Google Play or the Huawei AppGallery — stat, and prepare yourself for a month of madness that’s sure to leave you with a full tummy and a fuller fridge.

Don’t forget to check out the TakealotNOW deals too — through Mr D you can also order books, cameras, cellphones and more, all available for same-day delivery! Crazy, right?

Here’s to a D’lulu November the way only Mr D can do it.

This article was sponsored by Mr D.