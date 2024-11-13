Safa Boss and co-accused granted R20,000 bail, Jordaan to keep his passport

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan, his co-accused Safa CFO Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling have been granted R20,000 bail each.
The trio appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday on fraud and theft charges.
They were arrested on Wednesday in Johannesburg after warrants were issued following an intensive investigation by the Hawks into allegations of R1.3m fraud and theft.
Magistrate Phillip Venter told them the court was satisfied the interests of justice would permit their release on bail. The state did not oppose bail and they were not considered to be a flight risk.
Neethling, 46, and Hluyo, 55, were ordered to surrender their passports to the investigating officer while Jordaan, 73, would retain his.
They were ordered not to contact any of the state witnesses.
After lengthy arguments, the court allowed Jordaan to keep his passport as he is the president of Safa and has duties require him to travel beyond South Africa's borders.
“Should there be material changes in your presidency or your position at Safa we will deal with that at the opportune moment, but we need to deal with the situation as it stands,” said Venter.
“For that reason, I will allow you to retain your passport and I will include some conditions to try [and] address whatever fears the state may possibly harbour in being proactive in monitoring your movements.”
Jordaan was ordered to be available for all court appearances even if it meant he could not undertake a trip representing Safa.
“That is how it is going to be. You have your co-accused and the state that are prejudiced if you are absent or out of the country [on] trips. This is the condition I will agree to release and allow your passport to be with you.”
Jordaan was ordered to provide the investigating officer with a written itinerary of his departure flight, return flight and destination at least 72 hours before departure.
This should be in writing and his travels must be limited to official Safa duties only. “If your position in Safa changes this bail condition will be revised,” said Venter.
According to Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale, it is alleged that between 2014 and 2018 Jordaan used Safa's resources for his personal gain including hiring a private security company for his personal protection and a public relations company without authorisation from the Safa board.
Jordaan is also reported to have violated Safa statutes.
The serious commercial crime investigation officers charged with probing the allegations executed search and seizure warrants in March this year at Safa's office where an assortment of electronic gadgets and files were seized for investigation which led to the arrest.
The matter was postponed to December 5 for docket disclosure.
Safa Boss and co-accused granted R20,000 bail, Jordaan to keep his passport
Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
